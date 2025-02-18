Hidden Herd and also Crafting Room Recordings have put together a show at The Prince Albert in Brighton on Thursday 20th March that is featuring a trio of exciting on-the-up bands, namely Winter Gardens, Everyday Saints and Rats-Tails.

Winter Gardens

With the accompaniment of synths, pianos, pads and the celestial harmonising vocals of Ananda Howard and Jasmine Ardley, Winter Gardens take listeners on a journey through an eclectic array of dynamic and disparate sounds. Their music weaves a kaleidoscopic tapestry of ethereal shoegaze atmospheres, bound together by a pulsing post-punk attitude and a brooding gothic undercurrent, with lyrics that evoke a sense of cryptic intimacy. Since their inception, Winter Gardens have been championed consistently by Brighton & Hove News and also Melita Dennett on BBC Music Introducing, appearing in the Live Lounge, and they have also received airplay on BBC Radio 1 from Gemma Bradley. Live, they have secured support slots alongside Echo & The Bunnymen, Gary Numan, Modern English, Piroshka, Pale Blue Eyes and many more. Emerging with a bold and confident new lineup in 2024, they kicked off the year with an appearance at ‘Rockaway Beach’ alongside acts such as OMD, Self Esteem and Peter Hook & The Light, before performing at Left of the Dial in Rotterdam and Supersonic Club in Paris.

linktr.ee/wintergardensband

Everyday Saints

Everyday Saints (stylized in lower case) are an exhilarating five-piece from Brighton. Self-described as “occult pop”, they craft dark, brooding music influenced by 80s new wave and modern alt-pop, blending hooky melodies, hypnotic vocals, danceable basslines and ominous synths. Since making their mark with the brilliant debut single ‘distress yourself’, the band have continued to evolve, earning an enviable reputation as ones-to-watch on the South Coast. In their first year as a quintet, the Saints have shared stages with Snake Eyes, The Klittens and Freya Beer, and performed at events such as the Hidden Herd All-Dayer alongside Wych Elm and Blood Wizard, Goo Records’ LollapaGOOza 2 and LOUD WOMEN’s Minifesto with Big Joanie. They also released their first full-band singles, ‘rumspringa’ and ‘guts/glory’.

linktr.ee/everydaysaints

Rats-Tails

Formed by singer-songwriter Courtney McMahon and guitarist Chris Bull in 2020, Rats-Tails are a dream rock band based in South East London. On the strength of three stellar singles – ‘Spines’, ‘Coke in the 70s’ and ‘Flowers’ – Rats-Tails have been championed by Groupie Magazine, Hard of Hearing Magazine, Still Listening Magazine and Backseat Mafia, as well as Far Out Magazine who described them as “one of the most interesting bands in London right now” and heralded them for “existing in their own weird, Lynchian world”. Prolific on London’s live scene, they’ve shared stages with Honeyglaze, Tapir!, Automotion, Flip Top Head and Moreish Idols, and recently played the East London Block Party with Keg, King Nun, Shelf Lives and more.

linktr.ee/ratstails

Tickets for this great night out are on sale now via DICE – Grab yours HERE.