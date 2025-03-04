New nestboxes have been put up in trees in a Brighton park in a bid to attract more birdlife.

Coastway Vets has donated 12 boxes to be put up in Queens Park with Brighton and Hove City Council’s park rangers.

Arborists fixed three types of nestboxes to trees at different heights, to attract a wide range of birds – from wrens and robins, to nuthatches, blue tits and maybe a lesser spotted woodpecker!

Queen’s Park ranger Lindsay Cattanach said: “We haven’t had any nesting boxes in the park for years, so it’s amazing to have 12 installed in time for spring.

“The boxes are a lovely addition to our park, will help to increase our range of birds and hopefully encourage our younger visitors to fall in love with wildlife too.”

The nestbox initiative is part of an ongoing partnership between Coastway Vets and the council, with the practice supporting the annual Bark in the Park community dog show. Later this month, Coastway staff will be wading in to help clear the pond.

Senior veterinary nurse Jay Lisher explained: “We have a great relationship with Lindsay and the Friends of Queen’s Park. Many of our staff live close to the park and we all use it regularly as our safe space after a busy day at work.

“This year, as part of our efforts to give back to our local community, we wanted to do something to help wildlife to flourish. We are hopeful that introducing the nesting boxes will increase the bird population, be enjoyed by park visitors and make a big difference moving forward.”

Councillor Alan Robins, Cabinet member for Sports & Recreation, said: “This is a great example of the council working in partnership with local business to enhance one of our popular city parks and benefit the local community.

“I’d like to thank Coastway Vets staff for their ongoing support and wish them well with their upcoming pond clean and dog show.”