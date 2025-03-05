A building firm wants to knock down its offices and replace them with three new houses.

Fullers Plastering, owned by Anthony and Stephen Fuller, have submitted plans to demolish its premises off College Place in Kemp Town.

This is its third attempt – with an application from June 2023 refused then dismissed on appeal, and another from November 2022 withdrawn.

Both those also included an office – but this latest one only has three houses.

The planning inspector agreed with Brighton and Hove City Council that the houses would be too close to existing homes in Clarendon Place.



A design statement submitted with the latest application, written by Hapa Architects, says the height of the development has been reduced by 9 metres by digging into the ground and reducing ceiling heights.

It says: “The proposal is designed with great consideration of the surrounding environment, built characteristics, and concealed setting.

“The proposal works as a whole is completely subservient to the enclosing urban block, dug into the ground, and reads as a mews/modern coach house development.

“It makes a continued improvement to the built fabric, removing back of house sheds and garages to create well-designed family homes.

“The overall massing of the proposed works well with the setting and existing site constraints. The proposed height and massing is designed in context with the enclosing neighbours and the urban grain as a whole.

“There are no outlook or privacy concerns as these have been reviewed and tested

It has already been acknowledged that this is in a sustainable location and provides a welcomed provision of family homes to help the city’s identified housing needs.”