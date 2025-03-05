Dozens of children receiving free school meals have secured places at out of catchment secondary schools after new rules came into play.

Figures released on Monday (3 March) show 95 such children were offered places.

Of these, 58 were at two of the city’s most popular schools, Dorothy Stringer and Varndean.

Meanwhile no children living in that catchment who applied on time to both schools were sent to different schools.

Brighton and Hove City Council introduced the FSM priority for the first time this year, meaning the figures are being closely scrutinised by parents.

Some parents had expressed concerns the policy would see Varndean end up with a much higher number FSM pupils , which academics say can lead to poorer outcomes for all pupils.

Today (5 March), Brighton and Hove City Council said 37.67 per cent of all offers at Varndean were made to children on FSM.

For next year, the policy has been adjusted to bring the total number of places offered to FSM pupils in that and higher priorities to no more than 30 per cent – just above the city average.

A new priority for children living in any single-school catchment up to 5 per cent of places offered is also being introduced – a lower priority than FSM but higher than general in-catchment children.

Across the city, 89 children were offered a directed place – which means they did not secure a place at a preferred school – 3.8 per cent of the total 2,338 who applied.

Of these, 14 pupils live in the Dorothy Stringer and Varndean catchment area.

Brighton and Hove City Council stated all these applied late or did not follow the council’s guidance to express a preference for their catchment area school, or both schools if they live in a dual catchment area.

These pupils were allocated places at PACA, Hove Park, Patcham, BACA and Longhill.

Cabinet member for children, families and youth services councillor Emma Daniel, said: “We’re proud to have become the first council in the country to introduce a school admissions policy giving a priority for pupils eligible for free school meals.

“Having now seen the first admissions process take place under this new policy, we are confident there are pupils starting secondary school in September who have been given the greater opportunities this was designed to do.

“We’re confident this policy is working as intended but will be working with a university research team to fully assess and understand its impact over the longer term.

“We are committed to ensuring all children in this city have equal access to high-quality education and to address any educational inequalities that exist.”

Varndean

Varndean proved the most popular of Brighton and Hove City Council’s community secondary schools, with 88 youngsters securing the 90 places available through the free school meals priority.

For the free school meals allocation, 53 places were for children living in the catchment and a further 35 youngsters who receive free school meals but live outside the catchment secured places.

Varndean’s September 2026 intake will have 29.3 per cent of pupils securing a place based on free school meals in the next year seven group.

But free school meals figures do not include those who applied with a higher priority such as sibling link or those currently or previously in care.

As a result Varndean’s percentage of pupils receiving free school meals in year seven from September will be 37.67 per cent.

There were 437 first-choice applications for the school in Balfour Road, which has a published admission number (PAN) of 300 for each year group.

Of the 300 allocated a place, 284 were allocated as first choice, 13 second choice and three for third choice.

Council data shows 112 students who live in the Varndean catchment were not allocated a place at the school. There were no allocations from out of catchment for those who do not receive free school meals.

Following a full council vote on Thursday 27 February, from September 2026, up to five per cent of admissions will be available to pupils outside the Varndean/Stringer catchment area.

Dorothy Stringer

Neighbouring Dorothy Stringer, in Loder Road, which has a PAN of 330, offered places to 186 who made the school their first choice, 127 on second choice and 17 third choice.

Twenty-six places were for children receiving free school meals in catchment and 23 out of catchment, a total of 49 places out of 99 available.

This means 15 per cent of pupils in September’s year seven group at Dorothy Stinger secured a free school meals-based place.

Thirty-seven children living outside Dorothy Stringer catchment secured a place, which is 11 per cent of this year’s admissions.

Following last week’s vote, the school’s PAN will be reduced to 300 in September 2026, which had governor’s backing.

There were 52 applications from children who live out of catchment who could not be allocated a place at Dorothy Stringer or a higher-preference school.

Blatchington Mill

Blatchington Mill School in Nevill Avenue has a PAN of 330 and offered 244 places to those who made their school their first choice, 61 on second choice and 25 for third preference.

The percentage of pupils securing a free school meals based place was 14 per cent, as 38 places were allocated to pupils who live in catchment area and nine places to those outside the catchment.

No places were offered to pupils outside of catchment who do not receive free school meals.

Following last week’s vote from September 2026, Blatchington Mill’s PAN will be reduced to 300, which governors opposed.

Patcham High

Patcham High School in Ladies’ Mile Road was undersubscribed on first to third preferences for September 2026, with 202 places offered.

A further 22 youngsters were directed to the schools, filling all 225 spots. Council data since 2018 shows the school has filled up on preferences alone for the last seven years.

Of those offered a place 10 went to pupils receiving free school meals who live in catchment, and 14 to those out of catchment.

Twenty-six places went to students who do not live in the Patcham High catchment area.

Hove Park

Hove Park School allocated 171 of its 180 places, with 19 going to pupils receiving free school meals living in catchment and 12 to those receiving free school meals outside of catchment.

Twenty-nine places went to pupils living outside the catchment area.

Longhill

Longhill High School in Falmer Road, Rottingdean filled 97 of its 270 places on preferences.

Twelve places went to pupils in catchment who receive free school meals and two to those outside the catchment receiving free school meals.

Ten places went to pupils living outside the catchment area. From September 2026, Longhill’s admission will be reduced to 210 places.

Thirteen places were allocated to youngsters directed to the school – making a total of 110 offers.

Cardinal Newman

Cardinal Newman School in The Upper Drive was the most popular secondary school in the city, with 523 first choice applications for its 360 places.

However, as a faith school linked with the Catholic diocese of Arundel and Brighton, it sets its own admissions criteria, with 13 orders of priority compared with the council’s seven.

The council does not publish data on faith and academy schools allocations.

King’s School

King’s School in Hangleton Way, Hove, was also oversubscribed and has offered places to 180 pupils even though its PAN is listed on its website as 165.

The school also sets its own admissions criteria as it is an academy free school, which is part of the Russell Education Trust and linked with the Church of England diocese of Chichester.

BACA and PACA

The city’s two academy schools also set their own admissions.

Brighton Aldridge Community Academy in Lewes Road offered 89 children a place based on preference in year seven. The school has a PAN of 180 and had a further 28 pupils directed there.

Portslade Aldridge Community Academy in Chalky Road, has 190 youngsters offered places based on preference from September, out of a PAN of 220. A further 25 pupils were directed there.