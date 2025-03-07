The Haunt are a 4-piece outfit based out of South Florida in the USA. They were co-founded by siblings Anastasia Grace Haunt (vocals) and Maxamillion “Max” Haunt (guitar, production).

They successfully merge genres of alternative indie, blues and rock and roll garage, and manipulate textures of dark and light. Blossoming between shadows and sunshine, beauty resides in the midst of extremes, The Haunt balance smoky and soulful vocals with cinematic soundscapes underpinned by shuddering rock, glitchy synth transmissions, and gothic electronic nuances. Their 4-piece live sound is strong and full with deeply rooted influences such as:Jack White, Billie Holiday, The Kills, Ray Charles, Royal Blood and Nina Simone.

Good examples of their material can be found in a trio of videos. These being ‘I Don’t Like The Quiet’, ‘This Won’t Go Over Well’ and ‘I’m Done’. But to be honest that’s only half the story! For the full picture, it’s wise to head on over to their Bandcamp page HERE and listen to a selection of their solid tunes.

If you are liking what you are hearing, then you are in luck! As Lout promoters have secured the band’s services and they will be heading over from the USA to Brighton on Wednesday 18th June, where they will be rockin’ on up at the Green Door Store. Tickets for this concert will be going on sale on Monday 10th March at 10am and will appear HERE.

linktr.ee/thehauntband