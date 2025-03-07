A wine bar cannot keep its boundary fence or fit a retractable canopy after councillors unanimously refused a planning application.

It was the fifth application to make changes at the back of Paris Wine Bar, in Church Road, Hove, which is in a grade II listed building in The Avenues Conservation Area.

Brighton and Hove City Council has turned down four previous applications to extend the building at the rear – in 2012, 2013, 2019 and 2020 – because of the historic nature of the building.

On Wednesday (5 March) the council’s Planning Committee unanimously refused permission for the boundary fence and the retractable canopy because of the harm to the historic significance of the grade II listed terrace and conservation areas.

A report said that the canopy and fence would remove the open rear garden and yard area and introduce an “alien, incongruous structure”.

Bar owner Elvis Kiri, 39, was issued with a listed building enforcement notice in 2022 for a timber rear extension with a canopy roof.

His planning agent, Courtney Darby, described the application as a “fully reversable” lightweight addition to the building.

He dismissed the heritage team’s concerns about the proposals, saying that they would not be visible from the wider conservation area.

Mr Darby said that, across the wider terrace, several buildings had been extended in the shadow of the council’s brutalist concrete car park opposite Hove Town Hall.

He said: “The proposal is located in a service area, which includes a backdrop of a multi-storey brutalist car park, a white multi-storey sawtooth roofed extension, among other extensions on the same terrace, refuse bins, an electricity substation and extraction shafts.”

Councillors were told that other harmful developments in the area did not set a precedent and did not justify any “further erosion” of the conservation area and the resulted loss of significance of the listed building.

Labour councillor Joy Robinson said: “I know this business and I understand why they need the space because the inside area is quite small.

“But you just can’t run rough-shod over policy – and pre-planning advice was given and it seems to have been ignored.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey said: “We cannot allow an incremental erosion of our conservation terms.

“It sounds like they’ve had plenty of advice to come back with something that meets the stipulations of heritage and our officers.”

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said: “Perhaps parasols and heaters are the way to go instead of this. It’s a bit unsightly to have a tent effort over the top.”