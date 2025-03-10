The owner of one of the oldest buildings on Brighton seafront has appealed after his planning application to build an extra floor was rejected.

Rapido Services Limited applied for permission to add a floor to 132 King’s Road, Brighton, but Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee turned down the plans last June.

The Surrey property company wanted to create a two-bedroom flat, with a front roof terrace and stone balustrade, a new lift and a stairwell in the building which for many years housed Melrose restaurant – now Pinello.

The committee voted not to grant planning permission because the scheme would lead to an unacceptable loss of light for neighbouring residents and the proposed glass-fronted apartment would harm the Regency Square Conservation Area and neighbouring listed buildings.

Rapido director Giuseppe Cardillo-Zallo, 61, has lodged an appeal. He said that the 18th century building was not listed although two neighbours are – 131 King’s Road and Astra House are both grade II* listed.

Mr Cardillo-Zallo’s appeal statement, which was prepared by Dominic Battrick, a senior planner at Vail Williams, said that the reasons for refusal were poorly debated.

The appeal statement said: “Concerns were raised during the meeting over the impact on the amenity of neighbours. However, these were poorly articulated during the debate.

“The eventual refusal reason confirms the concerns over loss of light to neighbouring windows yet the specific windows or properties that will suffer a loss of light were not specified or debated.

“Much of the debate focused on grievances over a limited community engagement by the applicant prior to submission.

“This suggests an attempt to appease objectors to the application rather than focus on the planning merits of the proposals which unfortunately were not discussed in the level of detail appropriate to inform the eventual reasons for refusal.

“Furthermore, the debate on the listed building application was limited to the technicalities of whether listed building consent could be granted after the planning permission had just been refused.

“Officers advised that only the elements directly impacting the fabric of the listed building required consent and only the impact on the listed building application itself was under consideration.

“Despite this, and the advice that a ‘theoretical approval’ could be granted for this application given the refusal of planning permission, members decided to vote against the application.”

Five objections have been submitted to the Planning Inspectorate, raising concerns about loss of light, the adverse effects on neighbouring buildings and the lack of need for an extra storey.

Last month, councillors granted planning permission for a stone balustrade and a higher roof rather than an extra storey on the building.

A planning inspector is expected to consider the appeal before a decision is made on the outcome.