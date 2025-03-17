If Reggae, Reggae Fusion and R&B are your bag, then you will be rather keen to learn that Britain’s most successful reggae band, in terms of both popularity and longevity are heading back to Brighton. Yes folks it’s the welcome return of the one and only three-time Grammy Award nominees Aswad who are heading to Brighton as part of their 50th anniversary.

It’s fair to state that critical opinion of their body of work is often divided depending on which music camp you most prefer. Some hail their early material as the greatest roots reggae Britain ever produced, beginning with their 1975 self-titled debut, which highlighted the plight of the immigrant Jamaican in the unfamiliar and often hostile environment of ’70s London. Others find their later pop-crossover phase more distinctive and unique, when they shifted to funk and soul, resulting in the U.K. chart-topper ‘Don’t Turn Around’. Regardless, Aswad’s ability to adapt themselves to the changing times — new musical trends, shifting personnel — was ultimately the driving force behind their decades-long career.

If you crave that splash of red, gold and green in your life, then you had better don your dancin’ shoes and head on down to the Chalk venue in Pool Valley, Brighton on Saturday 7th June for some decent summer reggae vibes and catch Aswad live in action. You can expect to be dancing to ‘Don’t Turn Around’, ‘Shine’, ‘Give A Little Love’, ‘African Children’, ‘Best Of My Love’ and many more. Support artists are still to be announced, but tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE and tickets for all Aswad concerts up and down the country can be purchased HERE.

officialaswad.co.uk