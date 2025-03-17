New Model Army were set to perform live in Brighton on 15th October last year as part of a full tour, but sadly their drummer Michael Dean had to undergo surgery and then recuperation. The tour dates had to be rescheduled for this coming October and they are as follows:

09 Oct Birmingham, o2 Institute

10 Oct Sheffield, Leadmill

11 Oct Lincoln, Engine Shed

12 Oct Cardiff, Tramshed

14 Oct Brighton, Chalk

15 Oct Norwich, Epic Studios

16 Oct TBA

17 Oct Frome, Cheese & Grain

18 Oct Edinburgh, o2 Academy

19 Oct Manchester, o2 Ritz

As you can see there is a Brighton date at Chalk. Tickets for that performance can be purchased HERE and HERE. Tickets for all concert dates can be found at www.newmodelarmy.org.

Their current studio album ‘Unbroken’ dropped on 26th January 2024. It can be purchased HERE.

You can check out the video for the opening tune, ‘First Summer After’ HERE.

The band started writing the album in 2021 against a backdrop of everything that is happening in a fast-changing world and in their own lives. They decided early on that their number one choice to mix the new album would be the legendary Tchad Blake who accepted, and now says “Not much hits me as genuine these days. New Model Army hits it for me. Wonderfully recorded and produced by the band themselves, mixing this album felt like a gift.” Full of guitars, searing vocals and with the emphasis on bass and drums which characterises all their work, ‘Unbroken’ sounds a lot like New Model Army, but different again.

Formed in Bradford in 1980, New Model Army are storming through their fifth decade and show no signs of letting up as their recent live album ‘Live SO36‘ bears witness. This finds the band at their most visceral and it’s simply raw, unfiltered, and brimming with energy. This album features the full electrifying performance that was recorded on 16th July 2022 at Berlin’s legendary SO36 venue. It contains 19 songs and mixes both old school favourites such as ‘The Hunt’, ‘Vengeance’ and ‘Poison Street’ with rarer songs from all eras of their long history – and can be seen as a companion piece to their 2023 live release ‘Sinfonia‘, that had been recorded the day before.

www.newmodelarmy.org