One of Brighton and Hove’s most-loved museums is to close for at least a year for essential works.

The Booth Museum in Dyke Road will be shut to the public from Sunday, 20 April while work to improve its collections and upgrade essential infrastructure is carried out.

Brighton and Hove Museums, which runs the museum, has already revamped Preston Manor and Hove Museum – now it’s the Booth’s turn.

Founded in 1874 by naturalist Edward Thomas Booth, the Booth Museum began as a collection of over 300 dioramas showcasing British birds in their natural habitats.

Now a Museum of Natural History, it houses over 525,000 specimens, including insects, minerals, fossils, and even dinosaur bones. Blending Victorian taxidermy with modern conservation efforts, the museum offers exhibitions and activities to inspire a love for the natural world.

During the closure, teams will tackle collection management challenges, improve storage conditions, and enhance building systems like alarms and fire safety.

The Booth houses over 40 per cent of Brighton & Hove Museums’ collections, but with many stored in now outdated cabinets and packaging, vital improvements need to be made to ensure the collections are protected for future generations.

The project will allow for a full assessment, better storage solutions, and even conservation work on the iconic dioramas, which are of national interest and importance. The museum is also preparing to welcome an exciting new upcoming natural history collection bequest, further enriching its displays.

While the doors will be closed for regular visits, the Booth will open for monthly special event days which will offer behind-the-scenes access, letting visitors explore previously unseen collections and discover the fascinating work happening inside.

Pre-booked school visits will continue as much as possible, but the trust will also explore other ways of connecting with schools, keeping the museum’s educational mission alive.

Brighton & Hove Museums relies on a mix of funding, generating £8m annually to maintain its five sites. With only 9 per cent funding from the Arts Council and 20 per cent funding from Brighton & Hove City Council, the majority comes from ticket sales, donations, and commercial activities. The trust is actively pursuing additional heritage funding to further support the Booth’s redevelopment.

Hedley Swain, CEO of Brighton and Hove Museums said: “Our priority is to preserve and enhance Brighton and Hove’s incredible cultural assets for future generations.

“The Booth Museum is a cherished institution, but it needs vital improvements to safeguard its collections and create a more engaging visitor experience.

“This temporary closure will allow us to make much-needed upgrades while still offering special event days to keep the public connected with the museum’s fascinating natural history.”

Brighton and Hove Museums is asking those that love the Booth to help them bring it back better than ever by supporting the charity through becoming a member, attending special events, donating, or volunteering.

In the meantime, families can continue to enjoy the Royal Pavilion and Garden, Brighton Museum and Art Gallery, Preston Manor and Gardens, and Hove Museum of Creativity.