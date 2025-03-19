Supergrass have announced a warmup gig at Chalk in Brighton as a prelude to their almost totally sold out ‘I Should Coco’ UK tour. They will be rockin’ on up in Brighton on Monday 5th May and tickets are on sale right now, so snap your up from HERE.

The exciting UK tour is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their Mercury-nominated debut album ‘I Should Coco’. Fans can expect a series of electrifying performances throughout May 2025, with stops in Glasgow, Nottingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff, London and Leeds. Audiences will be treated to the entire ‘I Should Coco’ album performed live, along with an encore of the band’s greatest hits.

The ‘I Should Coco’ album tracklisting reads:

‘I’d Like To Know’

‘Caught By The Fuzz’

‘Mansize Rooster’

‘Alright’

‘Lose It’

‘Lenny’

‘Strange Ones’

‘Sitting Up Straight’

‘She’s So Loose’

‘We’re Not Supposed To’

‘Time’

‘Sofa (Of My Lethargy)’

‘Time To Go’

Since their formation in Oxford in 1993, Supergrass have become one of the most influential bands of the 1990s. Their debut album, ‘I Should Coco’, skyrocketed to No.1 in the UK, selling over a million copies worldwide and featuring the smash hits ‘Alright’ and ‘Caught By The Fuzz’. The band, comprised of Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn, Danny Goffey, and Rob Coombes, has garnered critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including a Brit Award and an Ivor Novello Award. With six top 10 albums and 10 top 20 singles, Supergrass remains a cultural force, 30 years after their debut.

www.supergrass.com