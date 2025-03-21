Councillors have backed spending almost £20 million to buy out up to 44 homeowners in eight tower blocks blighted by safety concerns.

Brighton and Hove City Council cabinet members were told that more than 500 households living in the eight “large panel system” blocks built in the 1960s and 1970s had received home visits and attended drop-in sessions.

At the cabinet meeting at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Thursday 20 March), councillors agreed to spend up to £18.8 million over five years on buying out the leaseholders of 44 flats.

The eight tower blocks contain 559 flats in total. They are Dudeney Lodge and Nettleton Court, in Hollingdean, St James’ House, in Kemp Town, and Falcon Court, Heron Court, Kestrel Court, Kingfisher Court and Swallow Court, in Whitehawk.

They were built with pre-cast concrete. The blocks relied on walls rather than columns as the main load-bearing parts and are at greater risk from fires, explosions and high winds than more modern flats.

Labour councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing and new homes, said that officials had visited every household living in the blocks and had held regular drop-in sessions providing advice and support.

Councillor Williams said: “There’s ongoing dialogue with the Regulator of Social Housing and the Building Safety Regulator ensuring they remain informed of any actions and process.

“Buyers can no longer secure a mortgage for properties within those blocks and this limited the options for those leaseholders who may want to move or to sell their properties.

“Any long-term solution for those blocks is likely to require full or partial vacating of the building for those people that live there at the moment.

“It is a difficult position for them and that is recognised.”

Flats sold to tenants exercising their “right to buy” can be bought back by the council.

Extra safety measures had been put in place, the council said, in addition to the long-standing ban on gas canisters and barbecues.

These included a temporary ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, with alternative off-site storage having been made available including power supplies for recharging.

All eight blocks have a mix of on-site security staff and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to try to prevent people from taking banned items into the buildings.

The Chapel Street car park under St James’ House is closed – and parking has also been suspended under the Whitehawk blocks and in the garages behind Dudeney Lodge and Nettleton Court.

The owners of 44 flats could receive about £300,000 each.

This would cover the cost of the council buying their flat from them as well as funding their bills for surveyors and legal work plus any mortgage redemption fees and stamp duty.

For 23 of the leaseholders, who still live in the flats that they own, the package would also cover their removal costs.

The total bill for this part of the programme could reach just over £13 million, with the council facing its own costs, while building in an amount for contingencies.

The programme costs also include funding for the initial feasibility work on the future of the eight high-rise buildings.