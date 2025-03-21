A couple of jobs at Ikea Brighton have been advertised – one with a starting date of May.

The two roles, for a kitchen sales specialist and unit facility management specialist, were posted in the last few days.

Ingka Group, Ikea’s sister company which bought Churchill Square in 2023, has previously said it will be opening the Brighton store this year, after its Oxford Street store in London.

Earlier this week, Ikea announced the Oxford Street store will be opening on May 1.

An Ikea spokesman said: “We’re excited to open our Ikea Brighton city centre store this year and we are currently recruiting co-workers locally.

“Advertised start dates for these roles do not necessarily indicate the store’s opening date – we look forward to announcing our Brighton opening date soon.”

The unit facility management role says the starting date will be discussed at interview, but the kitchen sales specialist role has a start date of May this year.

When advertising for new staff for the Oxford Street store, some job adverts specified training would start at other Ikea branches before the new store opened.