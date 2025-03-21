Labour has chosen a counsellor who hopes to become a councillor in the Westbourne and Poets’ Corner by-election in six weeks’ time.

The party picked Samantha Parrott, known as Sam, at a selection meeting this evening (Friday 21 March).

The party said: “We’re delighted to announce Samantha Parrott as our Labour candidate for the Westbourne and Poet’s Corner election on Thursday 1 May.

“Samantha has been a resident of the ward for over 20 years and deeply values our community’s vibrant character.

“Samantha and the team have already been out on the doorstep speaking with residents.”

She has been a counsellor for 20 years, having previously worked in marketing and customer services within the telecoms and IT industry in London.

In her professional profile, she said: “I left to become a full time counsellor when I moved from London to Brighton. I love living and working in Brighton.”

She has a post-graduatd diploma in psychodynamic counselling from Goldsmiths, in London.

The by-election has been called after the resignation of Leslie Pumm earlier this month.

He cited health grounds, having been elected as a Labour councillor in May 2023.