Three subidised bus routes will no longer be run by The Big Lemon after its contract came to an end and a different operator was chosen to take them on.

From Monday 31 March, the 16, 47 and 52 services will be operated by Compass Travel, which already runs the 37 and 37B buses.

Timetables and bus numbers will remain the same.

Compass Travel will also be deploying new buses fitted with technology designed to save fuel and significantly reduce emissions.

Although most routes in the city are run commercially – and most of them by Brighton and Hove Buses – a handful are subsidised by Brighton and Hove City Council.

The 16 provides the only link to Portslade town centre, health centre and railway station from Hangleton and Knoll.

The 47 links areas of Saltdean and parts of Hangleton & Knoll and Old Shoreham Road to the city centre, as well as Brighton Marina and the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

The 52 provides the only bus service in Ovingdean. It also provides the only link from some areas of Patcham and Hollingbury and parts of Woodingdean to the city centre, Brighton Marina, the Royal Sussex County Hospital and London Road shops

As well as running the services above, the 37 and 37B will also be improved.

Buses from Brighton railway station towards the Bristol Estate will run via Upper Gloucester Road, Buckingham Road and Dyke Road to the Clock Tower, where they will use the bus stop outside Imperial Arcade. This restores a link that had previously been lost.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport, Parking and the Public Realm, said: “I’m delighted these services will operate under Compass Travel. They already operate buses around Brighton and Hove very successfully and it will be great to see their new fleet around the city.

“We know it’s important to residents that these routes are protected and remain in place for those who rely on them. They’re vital to the communities they serve, helping to link people with friends, family, workplaces as well as shops, GP surgeries, schools and hospitals.

“At a time when we are facing significant financial challenges, it’s also important this new contract provides a reliable service, offers value for money and is financially sustainable.”

Chris Chatfield, Managing Director of Compass Travel, stated: “We are delighted to expand our CityBuzz Brighton network and look forward to welcoming new passengers on board.

“By the end of July this year, all buses serving these routes will be brand-new Euro 6 vehicles, designed to the highest standards.

“These modern buses will feature bespoke seating, enhanced passenger lighting, USB power sockets at every seat, and advanced passenger information systems to better support those with additional needs.

“Additionally, Compass Travel is committed to reducing emissions in the city. All new vehicles will be equipped with cleaner diesel engines utilising stop/start technology, significantly lowering their environmental impact.”