London, UK – CMAT today announces her new album ‘EURO-COUNTRY’ – the Irish star’s “most important record” to date, set for release on 29th August. It’s accompanied by new single ‘Running/Planning’, out now. She also unveils a mammoth run of live dates – including a high-profile Glastonbury slot and her biggest headliners to date: London’s O2 Academy Brixton and Dublin’s 3Arena. On ‘Running/Planning’ – premiered last night as a Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1 – CMAT says:

“Running/Planning’ is about having to chase your own tail to be good enough to exist. It’s an abstracted view of societal pressure on women – specifically through a relationship lens: You start dating someone, you get engaged, you get married, you have kids etc etc etc… everything has to follow this linear pattern. (That’s the reason for the repetitive chorus!). And the minute you don’t follow that path, your mam starts giving out to you. That narrow path that everyone is supposed to be on… the minute you get outside of that, it gets incredibly stressful. And I don’t know anyone who is like, ‘Yeah, love this!”

Despite this being her third album, this fully-formed acronymic star feels like she’s been part of the culture forever. ‘EURO-COUNTRY’ follows 2023’s brilliant ‘Crazymad, For Me’ – an album that propelled her to wider attention and garnered numerous accolades: including a BRITs Best International Artist nod; and ‘Best Album’ nominations from the Ivors; Mercury Prize and the Choice Music Prize in her native Ireland (an award she won for her debut, ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’).

Press, radio and television have all been integral in her rise, with numerous covers, five-star reviews, playlists, Maida Vale sessions and TV appearances, including Jools Holland (both Later… and a memorable turn on his Hootenanny) and The Graham Norton Show. A relentless touring schedule with The Very Sexy CMAT Band has cemented her reputation as one of the best live acts around.

The new album – released via AWAL Recordings – was recorded in New York and co-produced by long-time collaborator Oli Deakin and CMAT. ‘EURO-COUNTRY’ tackles a number of big themes including personal reflections on economics, identity and grief. It marks another step in the unstoppable rise of CMAT and cements her position as a generational songwriter.

What has endeared fans to her heart-sore tunes and humour is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson’s ability to combine contradictory themes and moods: wide-eye drama with self-deprecation; the fusion of country and pop, with even more influences stretching across decades and genres. ‘EURO-COUNTRY’ is no different: an aural tight-rope walk that balances big themes, specifically: the impact of economics on a small country, the attention that comes with increased fame (not all of it good) and being a woman.

Speaking about the LP, CMAT said: “‘EURO-COUNTRY’ is, I think, the best thing I have ever made. I felt halfway through recording it was the most important record I’ve made for myself… mainly because it was making me go crazy”

“I’m always going to make the work I want to make, because there is a little gremlin in my head that tells me if it’s shit. More than success, there’s a bigger gremlin that wants me to make music that’s really good. She’s brutal and has ruined my life at times, but she is the keeper of my life and she’s always right.”

CMAT Tour Dates:

May 23rd – Wide Awake Festival, London

May 25th – Neighbourhood Festival, Warrington

Jun 5th – Primavera, Barcelona, ESP

Jun 6th – London Stadium, London*

Jun 12th – St James Park, Newcastle*

Jun 14th – St James Park, Newcastle*

Jun 15th – St James Park, Newcastle *

Jun 27th – Glastonbury

Jul 12th – NOS, Lisbon, POR

Jul 26th – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

Jul 27th – Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

Aug 1st – Belladrum Tartan Heart, Belladrum

Aug 2nd – All Together Now, Waterford, IRE

Aug 7th – Syd For Solen, Copenhagen, DEN

Aug 8th – Way Out West, Gothenburg, SWE

Aug 15th – Lowlands, Biddinghuizen, NL

Aug 16th – Green Man Festival, Crickhowell

Aug 28th – Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast *

Oct 2nd – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Oct 4th – Academy, Manchester

Oct 5th – O2 Academy, Leeds

Oct 6th – NX, Newcastle

Oct 9th – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Oct 12th – Rock City, Nottingham

Oct 13th – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Oct 15th – Dome Concert Hall, Brighton

Oct 16th – O2 Institute, Birmingham

Oct 17th – UEA, Norwich

Oct 19th – Octagon, Sheffield

Oct 20th – O2 Academy, Bristol

Dec 5th – 3Arena, Dublin, IRE

(* Supporting Sam Fender)

