Labour plans to nominate the oldest member of the council to become the next deputy mayor of Brighton and Hove.

Timothy “Ty” Galvin, who turns 85 next month, would be expected to take over from fellow Labour councillor Amanda Grimshaw in May when she is due to step up and become mayor.

The Brighton and Hove Labour group of councillors has already reached its decision but a formal vote involving all 54 members of Brighton and Hove City Council is due at a meeting known as “annual council” in May.

By convention, the deputy mayor has usually gone on to become the mayor of Brighton and Hove in the next municipal year. Ty Galvin could become the oldest mayor in living memory.

Councillor Galvin, who represents Hanover and Elm Grove ward, was born in Cork and first came to Brighton to work on the Palace Pier in the 1970s.

He was first elected as a councillor in the city that he has called home for decades when Labour won a landslide majority in May 2023.

Since then, he taken a leading role on ageing well, working to ensure older residents in Brighton and Hove are supported to live active, healthy and connected lives.

He has served as vice-chair of the Brighton and Hove Older People’s Council and has championed initiatives across adult social care, public health and transport, aiming to ensure that the voices of older residents are heard and reflected in policy.

Councillor Galvin has also worked closely with community groups, including Citizens UK, to campaign for genuinely affordable housing on the Brighton General Hospital site.

He has consistently championed the use of public land for the public good, calling for developments that serve the housing needs of the area while preserving community interests.

The Labour leader of the council Bella Sankey said: “Ty’s deep-rooted love for our city and his commitment to public service make him an ideal choice for deputy mayor.

“His tireless work supporting older residents shows the kind of compassionate and forward-thinking leadership Brighton and Hove is known for.

“I know he’ll bring warmth, dedication and integrity to the role.”

Councillor Galvin said: “It would be an honour to be deputy mayor of Brighton and Hove and give back to our city that has given me so much.

“Brighton and Hove welcomed me with open arms many years ago and I hope to continue the traditions of this vibrant, diverse and special city.

“I’ll be a champion for all of those less well off, elderly and disabled.”

The Labour group said: “Councillor Galvin’s appointment reflects the Labour Group’s commitment to inclusive leadership and building a fairer, healthier city for everyone, regardless of age or background.”