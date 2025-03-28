Mobile phone companies EE and Three are appealing against a decision to refuse new masts on a locally listed building.

The appeal was lodged by Mobile Broadband Network Limited (MBNL) on their behalf and related to a block of art deco flats.

It followed a decision by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee to reject plans to fit antennas, dishes and associated equipment at locally listed St Margaret’s, in High Street, Rottingdean.

A report by planning officials recommended refusing the application and the Planning Committee did so by eight votes to two on Wednesday 4 December.

The committee said that the proposed equipment would be “highly visible” and create “unwelcome visual clutter” on the building. Members also criticised a lack of camouflage or shielding.

MBNL submitted its appeal with help of agent Dot Surveying and said that decision was based on a misunderstanding – and that other sites would not work.

The appeal statement said: “The local authority’s decision to refuse the application for planning permission is based on a misunderstanding of the evidence submitted.”

“The application, which did contain details of the need for the replacement mast, provided evidence relating to alternative less suitable sites and justified the use of a locally listed building through the benefits the two mobile phone networks would provide to local communities.

“Having listened to the councillors debate the application at their meeting on Wednesday 4 December 2024, it was clear that the members were supportive of telecommunication development in principle.

“They wanted the network coverage from these two important telecom companies for all the reasons outlined by government policy and to enjoy the connectivity benefits that would follow.”

The company said that St Margarets was the “optimal site”. The building was the highest building in the area.

The proposed mast would replace emergency equipment in the Marine Cliffs car park, in Marine Drive, fitted after the previous mast was removed when the White Horse pub and hotel was refurbished.

People in Rottingdean complained about the loss of mobile phone coverage, making it harder to pay for parking and shopping.

The council said that there was “unattractive” telecoms equipment on the building already and the proposal would add more of the same, creating “unappealing visual clutter”.

The council said: “The LPA (local planning authority) has, through the officer report set out why the council considers that the development is not of high quality, nor would it appear as a suitable addition to the locally listed building.

“The appellant has addressed some of the concerns over site selection but has failed to demonstrate that the development is the least harmful option available so as to justify the above harm.”

Separately, the council has accepted an almost identical application from the company for the roof of the art deco flats.

However, on Monday (24 March), the council wrote to Dot Surveying to say that it would not determine the latest application until the Planning Inspectorate had published its appeal decision.

At the time of writing, there were 21 comments objecting to the proposal and seven in support.

To view or comment on the new application, go to the council’s website and search for BH2025/00272.