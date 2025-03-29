Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler has urged his side to stay calm as they go into their FA Cup quarter-final at the Amex today (Saturday 29 March).

Brighton go into the match against Nottingham Forest with a potentially historic opportunity in front of them but Hurzeler is determined to keep a lid on the hype.

The Seagulls are one of four of the eight clubs that reached this stage of the competition to never have won a major trophy, along with Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Palace beat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage to book the first of the four semi-final places, as Eberechi Eze picked up where he left off in England’s win over Latvia on Monday.

Most of the Premier League’s big-hitters having already been knocked out, with only an under-performing Manchester City remaining of the so-called “big six”.

It has offered the prospect that this could be the year for a new name to be etched on the famous old trophy.

Another Wembley semi-final awaits for the winners today but Hürzeler is keen to block out the sense of occasion to keep his players focused.

He said: “Of course we feel it but, for me, it’s important we don’t make it artificially big. Of course it’s an important game

“But it’s like all the other games as well because in all the games we can improve ourselves. In all the games we have to go to the limit.

“I am not trying to make it artificially big. We all know it’s a big opportunity, a big chance, but it’s like all the other games as well.”

The head coach was clear that his attitude did not reflect any lack of belief in his players to do something big this season.

He said: “There are three things that made us strong in the past. Intensity – we try to outwork and outrun opponents.

“We need to have togetherness. We need to stick together – not only in good phases but also in negative phases.

“The last thing is, in this phase of the season, we need to have the belief. And I have the biggest belief in this group – the belief that they can win and that they can achieve a season everyone remembers.

“But if you want to show all three things, then it’s important we don’t force it.”

The prospect of a third FA Cup semi-final n six years was not the only topic off-limits for Hürzeler ahead of Forest’s visit.

At the start of last month, former Seagull Chris Wood scored a hat-trick as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side thrashed Albion 7-0 at the City Ground – the club’s heaviest defeat in 67 years.

Hürzeler said: “I won’t discuss it. The players took a lot of ownership and a lot of responsibility and they said we have to go back to the things that made us strong.

“And things that make us strong are working together, showing intensity and this belief that we can beat every team in the league.”

Brighton’s defenders may be relieved that Wood will miss the match today after sustaining a hip injury on international duty with New Zealand.

But Hürzeler has injury concerns of his own. Tariq Lamptey, who missed the last two games before the international window, remains out – a key concern given recent injuries to fellow full-backs Joel Veltman and Pervis Estupinan.

But club captain Lewis Dunk and Matt O’Riley are both back in the mix after overcoming issues of their own.