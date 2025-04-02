A Burger King franchisee wants to be able to serve food and drink for 24 hours a day.

Leon Kennedy Limited has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a late-night refreshment licence for the Burger King branch in the Goldstone Retail Park, in Old Shoreham Road.

Currently, the restaurant and drive-thru is open from 10am to 10pm from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 11am to 10pm on Sundays.

If granted, the late-night refreshment licence would allow the branch to sell food, soft drinks and hot drinks between 11pm and 5am – the time period covered by such a licence.

This, in turn, would pave the way for a 24-hour operation at the retail park which is opposite Hove Park.

The location is outside the busy centre of Brighton and Hove where council licensing policies restrict new late-night takeaways.

The application said: “Burger King is known for serving high-quality, great-tasting and affordable food. Founded in 1954, Burger King is the second-largest fast-food hamburger chain in the world.

“The commitment to premium ingredients, signature recipes and family-friendly dining experiences is what has defined the brand for more than 50 successful years.

“The licence is to commence upon the grant of this application.”

The company, owned by Jason Kennedy, 49, and Justin Kennedy, 46, has two other Burger King franchises in Brighton and Hove – in North Street and King’s Road.

A consultation is open until Wednesday 23 April. For more details on the council’s website, click here.