Collective Action Brighton and Hove has announced that it is supporting a candidate in the Westbourne and Poets’ Corner by-election.

David Maples, who is a housing and disability campaigner, was chosen at an open hustings to stand for the vacant seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

Mr Maples has considerable experience as a community campaigner in helping families and individuals to get the services they need. He is also an experienced trade union representative and a member of the Socialist Party.

He said: “Being a councillor would give me a platform to oppose cuts and the war on Palestine and to champion the needs of the community.

“Immediately, I would concentrate on fighting the proposed cuts to the library service, campaigning for abolition of adult social care and special transport charges and reducing primary school class sizes to 25 with community control of education.

“I have particular experience of special educational needs, adult social care, homelessness and housing issues.

“As the council is more interested in rationing than service provision, this will be invaluable.

“A councillor has a platform to campaign on national and international issues. I would campaign to ban all arms sales to Israel and to stop the war on Palestine.

“I will not accept the councillor’s £14,218pa allowance. I will use this money to support community campaigns including strikes.

“I would seek to identify a trade union organisation in Gaza to work with and support.

“This election should be used to show the role a new mass working class party with a socialist programme based upon the trade unions could play.”

Collective Action Brighton and Hove is the successor organisation to the Tanushka Marah election campaign.

She secured 3,048 votes in the general election (5.9 per cent), beating the Liberal Democrats. Mr Maples was her election agent.

The by-election is due to be held on Thursday 1 May after Labour councillor Leslie Pumm resigned citing his health.