Kaoru Mitoma is in danger of missing his first Premier League match of the season when Brighton and Hove Albion host Leicester City tomorrow (Saturday 12 April).

The Albion winger is an injury worry after hobbling off during the 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Mitoma, who has scored nine goals this season, was clattered by Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, although Palace were awarded the free-kick.

The Japan international is the only Seagulls player to have featured in every league match so far this season but that record now looks to be at risk.

He could join an injury list that also includes Jason Steele, James Milner, Igor Julio, Georginio Rutter, Adam Webster, Ferdi Kadioglu and Tariq Lamptey.

Earlier, Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler said: “Kaoru is doubtful. He will try to train today but overall the rest are the same.”

To add to Albion’s problems, key defender Jan Paul van Hecke is out through suspension.

Hürzeler added: “Well, we have different options (Eiran) Cashin for sure will be an option. Mats (Wieffer) has already played there. Carlos Baleba is an option.

“We have several options. Let’s see how they do in training. Then we have to make a decision.

“I didn’t want to say (if we have to change the formation) but we might have to do so.”