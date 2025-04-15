A fresh new twist on a modern classic

As soon as the usherette appears in front the of the curtain, we’re transported to a far away place, where anything can happen. The audience is ready, a full house, many in outrageous costumes, a mix of true fans and those discovering this famous show for the first time.

We are thrown into classic tunes almost immediately, up on our feet and dancing within minutes, the action captivating on the stage as each of the characters is introduced. There’s a real energy from the start, each of the cast adding exaggerated facial gestures and really accentuating their comical dance moves.

When the action moves to the castle and Brad and Janet succumb to the wicked ways of Frank N Furter (Adam Strong) we are as overwhelmed as they are, drawn in by the cast as they bring real joy to the performance. Strong is electric, commanding the stage with salacious movement and withering looks of distain – completely in character throughout. We also really enjoyed Job Greuter as Riff Raff whose physicality was great fun, leading the cast of phantoms through their strange world.

And to help us navigate, the famous narrator role, this time played by Jackie Clune, is there to add to the inuendo and drive the pace of the show. Those who know the script add both traditional and inventive heckles from the crowd, and Clune, who is marvellous throughout, bats them back and brings the show up to date with topical and local references. She is both dry-witted and welcoming, allowing space for her own personality to come through whilst adding a knowing authority.

The staging is simple and effective, with a clever balcony placing the live band at the heart of the action, where Dave Webb’s saxophone really stood out. With lighting illuminating the whole theatre and extravagant costumes, the production values are as high as you would want to see from a show of this standing. An extremely clever vertical bed adds a great comedy element and the cast use it to great effect.

This show might have been running for over 50 years, but it feels fresh and accomplished. If you don’t know it, expect to be a little shocked and highly titillated, this is not a family friendly show, but at the same time we were so drawn in by the cast that it felt natural and contemporary. Brad and Janet may have had their awakening in this show, but we also left feeling excited for their future and perhaps looking for some adventures of our own.

Tickets still available at Theatre Royal Brighton.

Further performances in this tour are also at:

New Theatre, Oxford – 21-26th April

Richmond Theatre – 28th April – 3rd May

Regent Theatre, Stoke-On-Trent – 5th – 10th May