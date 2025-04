A teenage boy was taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning after the e-bike he was riding was hit by a car.

The 15-year-old was riding through Preston Circus when the crash happened at about 3.20am.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Police have launched an investigation into the crash. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 134 of 17/04.