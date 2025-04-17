A Brighton police officer has been acquitted of assaulting a member of the public while he was on duty, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “A former Sussex police officer has been found not guilty of assaulting a member of the public while he was on duty in Brighton.

“Adam Burke, 30, appeared at Staines Magistrates’ Court for a two-day trial on Wednesday 9 April and Thursday 10 April after he denied a charge of assault in connection with use of force on a member of the public at an incident on 8 December 2023.

“Burke resigned as a police constable from the force in December 2023.

“The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the force’s Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

“Criminal charges were later authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Sussex Police will now review the outcome of the court hearing and consider whether it is appropriate to pursue misconduct proceedings.”