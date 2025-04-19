The bowls season is getting under way and one of Brighton and Hove’s busiest bowls clubs is holding an open day today (Saturday 19 April).

Woodingdean Bowls Club is hosting two sessions from 10.30am to 12.30pm and from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, with trained instructors to hand.

The club invited people to “experience the enjoyment of lawn green bowls”, adding: “All equipment is provided. Simply turn up wearing flat shoes or trainers to protect the green.

“We welcome individuals of all ages and experience levels. Come along, meet new people, and discover the friendly atmosphere of our club.”

The club is at The Pavilion, in Central Park, Kipling Avenue, Woodingdean, with the entrance in Lockwood Crescent, just off Kipling Avenue.

The club was started in 1972 and has been playing at its current location since 1974, with a clubhouse, patio, green and licensed bar – all helping to ensure a busy social calendar.

The open season runs from April to September each year and, in the closed season, members play an indoor variation known as short mat bowls.

The club competes in the Brighton, Hove and District Bowling League – and members have raised thousands of pounds for charity at the club’s social events.

The members take great pride in the club and believe it to be among the best outdoor bowls club in Brighton and Hove, if not the county.