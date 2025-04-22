A burglar smashed a stained glass window before stealing items including a bank card from a Brighton church.

Police today released a CCTV image in connection with their investigation into the break-in at St Mary’s Church in St James’s Street.

The window was broken using an object between 2am and 4am on Friday, 28 March.

A person was then reported to have entered the premises and stolen items, including a bank card.

Police are appealing for the ID of the man in the photo in connection with enquiries.

Anyone with information should submit a report online, or call 101 quoting reference 361 of 28/03.