All eight candidates standing in the Westbourne and Poets’ Corner by-election are due to take questions at a hustings event this weekend.

The event has been organised by Possability People, a charity based in Brighton that helps people with disabilities and long-term health conditions.

Possability People plans to hold the disability-focused hustings at Hove Methodist Church, in Cowper Street, on Sunday (27 April), four days before voters are due to go to the polls.

The charity’s chief officer Lucy Vallis said: “This is a chance to hear directly from the candidates standing in the area and to ask how they plan to support disabled people and champion inclusion across the city.

“Candidates will be asked some pre-submitted questions and take questions from the floor. The event will be relaxed and inclusive.

“The aim of the event is to make sure the disability community is informed, engaged and empowered.”

Eight candidates are standing in the by-election which was called after Labour councillor Leslie Pumm stood down for health reasons.

He was elected to Brighton and Hove City Council at the local elections in May 2023 and chaired the council’s Equalities, Community Safety and Human Rights Committee.

When the council replaced policy-making committees with a cabinet, he became the cabinet member for communities, equalities and human rights.

The eight candidates are Gary Farmer (Reform UK), Keith Jago (Independent), David Maples (Independent Socialist), Georgia McKinley Fitch (Independents for Direct Democracy), Tony Meadows (Conservative), Sam Parrott (Labour), Geoff Shanks (Green) and Michael Wang (Liberal Democrats).

Questions can be submitted in advance to hello@possabilitypeople.org.uk.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. The event will also be available to follow live online on Zoom through the meeting ID 871 2520 5205 with the passcode 146622.

Polling stations are due to be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 1 May. Valid photographic ID is required to vote.