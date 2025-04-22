Miki Berenyi Trio are Miki Berenyi on vocals/guitar (Lush), Kevin ‘Moose’ McKillop on guitar (Moose) and Oliver Cherer (Gilroy Mere, Aircooled). The three musicians first worked together during Piroshka’s 2021 tour – Miki and Kevin being founder members, Oliver coming in on bass to replace Mick Conroy (Modern English) who had moved to the US.

When the global pandemic made touring impossible, Miki spent the lockdown months writing her memoir, ‘Fingers Crossed’, released in 2022 to widespread acclaim. To provide some musical accompaniment for the string of book events and signings, Miki Berenyi Trio was formed.

The band has developed a momentum of its own, touring with the Wedding Present and Gang of Four and sold out London co-headline show with Aircooled. Miki Berenyi Trio released their debut long-player, titled ‘Tripla’ on 4th April. The album’s richly layered, imaginative and uniquely slanted strain of dream pop is an often euphoric and sometimes melancholic mix of guitars and electronica, fronted by Miki’s instantly recognisable vocal, overlaid with an often profound and sometimes abrasive or yearning view of the world. Check it out HERE.

You can check them out live in the flesh as they will be performing an intimate concert in Brighton at the Dust venue, which is located in East Street. The concert will be taking place on Sunday 11th May and has been organised by Love Thy Neighbour promoters.

Tickets are on sale right now! Grab yours quickly before they all go! Buy them HERE and HERE.

mikistuff.com