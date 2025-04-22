The site of a former school could be sold for housing if Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet approves a report on Thursday (24 April).

The council is considering selling the old Homewood College site, in Queensdown School Road, Brighton, after the school closed last November.

The site is one of four mentioned in the report – headed Capital Assets Strategy – which spells out the principles for the council to observe when deciding whether to buy or sell property.

The council stopped sending children to the special school after it was rated “inadequate” by the official education watchdog Ofsted and placed in “special measures”.

By last September there were no pupils at the school which catered for children with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs and those with an education, health and care plan (EHCP).

And in the last financial year before the school closed – 2023-24 – it had a deficit of £709,000.

Before the premises could be used for housing, the council would have to obtain permission from the Department for Education to allow a change of use.

The other properties listed in the council report are an old school caretaker’s house in Hangleton Way, Hove, an empty office in Shenfield Way, Hollingdean, and a vacant cottage, in Stanmer Village.

If the cabinet approves the report, the council housing department could buy the properties in Hangleton and Hollingdean.

Labour councillor Jacob Taylor, the deputy leader of the council, said that this sort of deal formed “a key part of our overall capital strategy”.

The cottage in Stanmer is understood to have become vacant when a tenant voluntarily moved out and looks likely to be sold on the open market.

Councillor Taylor said that it was crucial to optimise the use of council property and operational buildings and to free up land for social housing.

The Capital Assets Strategy report is in two parts. The second part is confidential and includes the financial details for each of the four properties listed – and identifies other properties, described as commercially sensitive.

The report said: “For those properties identified, it is anticipated that, following transfer, the properties would be subject to investment which would include elements to improve energy efficiency.

“Any redevelopment would be completed in compliance with current standards and requirements.

“The transfer or appropriation for housing purposes of the properties listed in part two (the confidential part) of this report will allow them to be refurbished or redeveloped and occupied as housing or commercial space supporting employment, therefore contributing in a small way to the wider factors influencing health and wellbeing.”

The cabinet is due to decide the matter at a meeting at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Thursday (24 April). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast. To watch, click here.