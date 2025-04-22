Oh my word! Having followed and reviewed hotly tipped fun outfit Welly virtually since their inception, this evening we have excitedly noted that they have just announced they will be playing 11 new concerts for this October at much larger concert venues! Clearly the word is out!!!

The new venues include Chalk here in Brighton on 13th October and the Scala in London on 15th October. Pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am and general sale tickets will be available from this Friday 24th April at 10am.

Welly are perfect for now and offer up suburban discopunk for the CBBC generation. The band of PE-kitted disciples crash, bang and wallop guitars, cowbells and synthesizers through uniquely catchy Dad-danceable songs. It’s The Smiths at a school disco. Vampire Weekend in a village hall. John Betjeman on a bassline.

Crashing together the best bits of escapist pop, indie-disco, punk and DIY electronics, the group, which consists of frontman vocalist Welly (himself) and his school-mates, namely Hanna Witkamp (keyboards, maracas, tambourine, melodica, backing vocals), Jacob Whitear (bass, backing vocals), Joe Holden-Brown (guitar, backing vocals) and Matt Gleeson (guitar, backing vocals), have all been showing an early ambition to reconnect the great, grassroots British tradition via performing intimate shows in compact venues across the land…..until now that is! Their upward trajectory has come about from this hard graft as well as having a massively consistent set of songs to play to their increasing fanbase.

First single ‘Shopping’, for instance, was a riotous love-letter to the UK high street, as compelled by the arch, art-rock of Pulp as the left-field bangers of Girls Aloud. Welly is quickly building a world of curtain-twitching storytelling: single ‘Soak Up The Culture’ both sends-up and pays loving tribute to the Lads-On-Tour anthem, whilst ‘Deere John’ is a rollicking tableaux of marital strife (and a lawn-mower). These were followed by ‘Cul-De-Sac’ and ‘Big In The Suburbs’ singles and their rock solid debut long-player, also called ‘Big In The Suburbs’ which dropped on 21st March this year.

Last year, Welly thrilled crowds at last summer’s Latitude, Leeds, Reading and Victorious festivals and Welly’s reputation has been growing of late with support across 6Music and Radio X.

For further information on all dates, see the tour flyer below and visit welly.os.fan or worldwidewelly.com.