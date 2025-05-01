Once a year during the time of The Great Escape new music festival, there are hoards of other free entry music events taking place throughout Brighton at the exact same time.

One of these established events is organised by Love Thy Neighbour promoters and label and goes under the banner of ‘No Friends In The Industry’ and takes place in the street level bar of The Hope & Ruin in Queens Road on Thursday 15th, Friday 16th & Saturday 17th May from 2:30pm until 10:30pm. These events are not to be confused with any official Great Escape music events that will be taking place at the same time in the venue’s first floor performance room.

There are 8 live music sets on each day of ‘No Friends In The Industry’ to enjoy, thus 24 in total, 4 of which are listed as “special guests”. The set times can be found on the green coloured flyer at the foot of this article. No lanyards are required but entry is obviously subject to the normal capacity constraints.

If you are a night owl and wish to continue the thrill of listening and watching live music, then once the ‘No Friends In The Industry’ events conclude at 10:30pm each night, it’s a leisurely stroll down the remainder of Queens Road and past the Clock Tower and down West Street to reach Boyce’s Street, where at No.11 you will find the Fiddlers Elbow. It’s here that the ‘No Friends In The Industry’ reconvenes from 11:30pm until circa 2:00am. Thursday 15th May there are a trio of acts on the bill, and also three on Friday 16th May, and four on Saturday 17th May. The set times for these bands can be found on the orange coloured flyer at the foot of this article. No lanyards are required but entry is obviously subject to the normal capacity constraints.