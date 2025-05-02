Everyone Rotate Right is a premier for Brighton Fringe, and is about a family of four – the Mother, the Father, the Teenage Son and the Family Dog – all getting ready for a fun day out at the beach … with one unique twist: the day repeats, and each time, someone takes on a new role, inheriting the responsibilities and routines of another family member. So each ‘new day’ places our characters hilariously in each other’s shoes.

Everyone Rotate Right is the first production from Coddiowmple Theatre – and is a family-friendly, full-face mask and clowning theatre piece, packed with heart and humour.

This inventive full-face masked show reshuffles traditional roles in a fresh, funny, and light-hearted way. “Everyone Rotate Right” is a playful exploration of family dynamics, stereotypes, and social expectations.

Coddiwomple is a new company conceived and created by award-winning theatre-maker Sheree Vickers with the aim of bringing her vast experience as a leader in participatory theatre, and skills as a former street performer together to create work that is memorable and leaves a lasting impression on all who experience it.

A non-verbal theatre show, involving full-face mask, music and clowning, as a family prepare (and hope) for the ‘Best Beach Day Ever’!

​Suitable for all aged 7 years+

Babes in Arms policy: Under 2’s are allowed in for free on the lap of a guardian.

Details

Date and Times

03 May 2025 @ 2pm in Bubble (241 with booking through Brighton Fringe website)

04 May 2025 @ 2pm in Bubble

10 May 2025 @ 2pm in Bubble

11 May 2025 @ 2pm in Bubble

17 May 2025 @ 2pm in Bubble

18 May 2025 @ 3:30pm in Bubble

24 May 2025 @ 5pm in Bubble

25 May 2025 @ 2pm in Bubble

Duration: 60 minutes

Tickets: £10 per performance

Booking: https://www.rotundatheatre.com/tickets/everyone-rotate-right-299540

Venue: Brighton Fringe 2025 – Regency Square, Brighton BN1 2FG