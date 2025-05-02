The Godfather of children’s stand-up comedy – James Campbell

James Campbell has been performing his ground-breaking kids’ comedy for about 25 years, doing shows around the world and publishing multiple books.

For the last ten years he has mainly been concentrating on writing funny books and parenting his own children. Now he is bored of that and returns to the world of festivals to reboot comedy for kids with a face full of wrinkles and a reconstructed show that may include exploding penguins; seventeen ways to eat jam; and songs to sing to the worms in your dog’s bottom.

THIS EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE KOMEDIA BASEMENT THEATRE.

UNRESERVED SEATING

RECOMMENDED AGES 5+ (UNDER 16S MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT)

Event Details:

Venue: Komedia, 44-47 Gardner St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1UN

Dates & times: Sunday 4 May (2pm) & Monday 5 May (2pm)

Ticket information: www.brightonfringe.org/events/james-campbells-comedy-4-kids-redux

Running time: 60 mins

Age recommendation: 6+

Access information: www.komedia.co.uk/visit/accessibility