A bold and politically urgent new writing piece coming to Brighton this May for the Brighton Fringe.

Presented by independent theatre company withintheatre, this new work reimagines Orwell’s dystopia through the eyes of Julia, a survivor navigating memory, betrayal, and psychological warfare.

After enduring torture in the Ministry of Love, Julia is finally released and reunites with her sister. The two women rejoice but they are closely monitored by a telescreen and are unable to speak freely.

Nonetheless, Julia is determined to seek revenge and wants to find out who reported her and her lover Winston to the police a year ago. To discover the truth, she returns to her ex-torturer, Thought Police officer O’Brien, but things take an unexpected twist and she finds herself entangled in a dangerous mind game.

Bringing together professional actors with lived experience in totalitarian and authoritarian regimes, including Belarus, Russia, and beyond, within theatre creates politically urgent work that resonates with global audiences.

Withintheatre specialise in physical theatre, documentary performance, and the integration of contemporary media, crafting bold, immersive productions that confront systems of control and censorship. Theatre is a form of resistance, a call to action, and a stark warning of what happens when truth is no longer free.

Julia. After 1984 builds on the success of our 2024 production 1984, which was awarded the Lustrum Award at Summerhall and nominated for the Brighton Fringe Excellence Award.

Details

Rotunda Bubble (Regency Square, Brighton BN1 2FG) as part of Brighton Fringe

Dates: 24–26 May at 12:30 PM.