A woman was raped on Brighton beach in an attack in the early hours of the morning, Sussex Police said.

The force has since arrested a man suspected of raping a woman in her twenties and brought him before a court.

The attack was reported to have taken place near the Palace Pier in the early hours of Thursday (1 May).

The same man also faced three counts of sexually assaulting another woman in September last year and a charge of assaulting a third woman, Cayla Hedger, by beating her on Thursday.

Sussex Police said: “A man has been charged with the rape of a woman on Brighton Beach.

“Sam Soyoye, 31, of Windsor Street, Brighton, has been remanded in custody after appearing at court on Saturday (3 May).

“The victim has been supported by specially trained officers following the attack which happened close to the pier in the early hours of Thursday 1 May.

“Soyoye has also been charged with three counts of sexual assault in relation to a separate report made by another victim in September 2024.”

Detective Inspector Kirstie Neal, from the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “Both victims are receiving support from specially trained officers and we encourage all victims of rape or sexual offences to come forward and report it to the police.”

Detectives urged anyone with information to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 144 of 01/05.