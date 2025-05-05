“Cry God for Harry, England and Saint George! And to hell with all the other poor buggers”

Written in the 1980’s by Peter Mottley, After Agincourt centres on Shakespeare’s braggart soldier,

Pistol. The audience finds him bitter, drunk and alone in the Boar’s Head Tavern, seven years after

the battle of Agincourt.

In visceral modern vernacular, he suffers through a brutal recollection of the before, during and aftermath of the battles that took place at Harfleur and Agincourt in 1415. Simultaneously, he obliterates the familiar and heroic image of Henry V who – as the story goes – courageously rallied his troops to fame and glory.

This stage show is from theatre company The Crooked Billets which was formed in 2024 by actors Gareth David-Lloyd, Felix Uff and BAFTA nominated director Paul Olding. The company’s first production was a short showcase run of ‘After Agincourt’ and ‘Before Nell’ as a double bill at The Tabard in West London which received an overwhelmingly positive response.

Using Shakespeare’s Henry V as a framework the play deftly explores themes of class, PTSD and the real human cost of war and achieves a highly emotional and captivating drama. Underscoring the narrative is Peter Mottley’s meticulous historical research, which serves to sharpen the details of the time period and lay bare the grim realities of war.

This play is written by Peter Mottley, performed by Gareth David Lloyd, and directed and designed by Paul Olding.

Details

Venue: Rotunda: Bubble, Regency Square, Brighton.

Dates: 10th – 15th May 6.30pm. (No performance Monday 12th May

Duration: 70 mins

Age suitability: 14+ (Guideline)

Babes in Arms policy: Under 2’s are not allowed at this event.

Tickets: £10 per performance. (241 on Tues 13th May through Brighton Fringe website)