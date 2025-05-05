The scene is set from the moment you arrive at the venue – the Sisters of Mercy are dressed in black, providing you with an unexpectedly insightful questionnaire to complete and a rather strange welcome. On the stage is an angel and a man, deep in concentration. The Brighton Unitarian Church looks as if it has been dressed for the occasion, and the live band is already playing. The Angel of Death Will See You Now!

The action starts as James (James Mannion) launches into a description of how he’s arrived at this point in time, delivered as a performance poetry piece with his distinctive voice accentuating the script in all the right places. We are instantly drawn into his world and learn of the surprising turn of events that preceded his encounter with the angel. We then meet the Angel of Death herself (Cathy Cardin), a creature of contrasts who relishes her place in the chain of command, a ‘judgy’ angel by her own admission, but one who dreams of an unconventional change of career.

The whole performance is created to tease and test your assumptions. We play numerous fun games, learning more about the back stories of the characters as we do, and enjoy some great melodies, original compositions performed by the cast members. The band is very strong, being able to produce a range of styles, and the Sisters of Mercy add their own eerie accompaniment from the balcony. The result is a quite intense rock musical that captures many questions and leaves you considering how you would have performed in a similar situation had it been your turn to visit the Angel of Death. There are twists along the way that we won’t reveal here, and we were completely engaged throughout.

This performance has been specifically designed to fit in this iconic Brighton venue, using the space effectively and involving the audience throughout. The songs are delivered with a real focus which adds to the dramatic tension, showing a huge commitment to the script and the structure of the work. Written by James Mannion and directed by Saskia Wesnigk-Wood, this is an accomplished and stylish piece that demonstrates the high the level of performance that can be within the Brighton Fringe. With numerous other dates across the month, this is a very worthwhile show to attend that will keep you thinking long afterwards.

Cast:

Angel Of Death – Cathy Cardin

James – James Mannion

Dex “Moloch” Mackina – Adam Onyett

Scythe Eternum – Lars Schuy

Pluck Hollows – Nev Brewin

Bones – Jon Lamont

Patience Waitwell – Ruth Beresford

Sisters of Mercy – Women of Note – Rebecca, Cath, Jools, Cat, Pamela, Louise, Jess, Alix, Katharine, Pixie

Performance Dates:

Brighton Unitarian Church:

May 10th – 2.00 pm & 7.30 pm

May 11th – 7.30 pm

May 22nd – 7.30 pm

June 1st – 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm

Ironworks Studio:

May 28th – 7.30 pm

Tickets are available from Brighton Fringe priced £15/£12.