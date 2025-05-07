Threats and sabotage at Cityclean have ramped up again this year, helping to reverse improvements made since a landmark report into bullying there.

Scores of staff have left the council since the report was published in November 2023 – and the council says this figure could rise.

An update published today says refuse trucks have been sabotaged, managers’ car tyres have been slashed, threats have been made at managers homes, and a death threat made as recently as five months ago.

The council says the level of toxic behaviour is so high a dedicated team has even been set up to monitor and document suspicious activities.

It says: “Since January 2025, a significant setback in performance has occurred and there have been significant issues related to the reliability of the service which is compounded by paper-based systems and ageing fleet and equipment that has caused repeated vehicle defects.

“The service has also seen significant issues with staffing availability and increase in sickness and difficulties in securing agency staff because of council spending controls.

“Potentially some of the service issues may stem from intentional counter-cultural behaviours by a very small number of individuals and the service remains very alert to this. This includes sabotage of vehicles.

“Unfortunately, there has continued to be some toxic behaviours impacting the service, including ongoing sabotage of council vehicles, damage to managers’, who are involved in disciplinaries, property including twice slashing tyres, ongoing intimidatory acts both in the workplace and at managers’ homes and a death threat was made as recently as January 2025.

“Recent sabotage has of course been reported to the police and managed through the council’s disciplinary processes, where evidence exits.

“A team has been mobilised to monitor and document all suspicious activities taking significant time from other important service improvement work.”

More than 40 people have either been sacked, managed out or have chosen to leave since the report was published.

The report, by Aileen McColgan KC, found GMB union reps were aggressively protecting a small number of staff by bullying managers and other staff, and highlighted instances of racism, homophobia and misogyny.

This year, the council has recruited four more mechanics to get refuse trucks back on the road, and more drivers to combat short staffing.

Vehicles and older communal bins are also being replaced, and trucks fitted with technology that will both allow real-time round updates and redirect drivers if necessary to cut down on missed collections.

Council leader Bella Sankey said: “When the depth of bullying, intimidation, racism, misogyny and homophobia at the depot was exposed by the KC report, I promised colleagues and residents we would take a zero tolerance approach to this behaviour and begin the tough job of transforming our service into a high quality and reliable one.

“Our staff deserve a safe working environment free from intimidation and our residents deserve an excellent service and we will do everything necessary to deliver both.

“Because of the culture and systemic under-investment, long standing service development issues have not been prioritised. I’m really pleased to see we’re now in a place where they can be addressed.

“Ensuring we have a waste and recycling service that keeps our city clean, tidy and accessible is an absolute priority.”