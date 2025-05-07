We are really looking forward to seeing a new take on age, dating and sexuality when Only Grans comes back to Brighton Fringe this year after it’s sell-out run last year.

OnlyGrans is both a raucous one-woman show and a direct call-out of the patriarchal and homophobic system we live in. Having been described as “a clown’s take on sexuality” this alt comedy play follows 82-year old Geri’s exploration of love, sexuality and friendship. As she transforms from a parochial homophobe into the host of her very own coming out party; celebrating sexual liberation and queer identity. It’s a story of the toxicity and bigotry that can come from having to suppress your own sexuality and identity.

Performed by Nathalie Fenwick, a Greek/Australian actress with an impressive track record, this show promises to extend our view of what an older person might want to do, feel and experience, all told in a joyous and risky way. We can’t wait to see what she has to say this year.

Creative Team:

Creator & Performer – Nathalie Fenwick

Director – Mikey Bligh-Smith

Creative Producers – The Project People (Millie Wood-Downie & Molly McGeachin)

Dates and Times (Rotunda Theatre Brighton: Squeak, Regency Square, Brighton, BN1 2FG):

Sun 4th May – 3:45 pm

Mon 5th May – 6:45 pm

Tues 6th May – 8:15 pm

Fri 16th May – 5:15 pm

Sat 17th May – 3:45 pm

Sun 18th May – 8:15 pm

Tickets are available from Brighton Fringe at £13/£11.