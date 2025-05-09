Musicians past and present are celebrating 60 years of the Hangleton Band this week, with a concert and get-together.

The band was started in 1965 by the late Hubert Osgood, who was the deputy head of Hangleton Junior School, now Hangleton Primary School.

The band is still going strong with about 80 members across its youth and senior bands.

For the past 16 years both bands have been conducted by Richard Baker, who joined Hangleton Youth Brass 50 years ago as a five-year-old.

Mr Baker spent 13 years in the band before heading off to music college and a career in which he has taught brass instruments to many young people in schools across the area.

He said: “Being a part of our band offers a plethora of benefits. It’s not just about honing your musical skills and participating in exciting performances, it’s also about personal growth and social development.

“For our younger members, it’s a chance to enhance their social skills and broaden their circle of friends.

“Our band provides ample opportunities to cultivate not just musical but also life skills – teamwork, leadership, learning from others, patience, and the value of dedication are all part of the package. All of this overseen by your older or more musically advanced peers.

“For adults, the band serves as a social hub. It’s a place where lifelong friendships are forged and, in some cases, even life partners are found.

“In fact, we have five members who have been with us for over half a century, a testament to the strong bonds formed here.”

Tomorrow (Saturday 10 May), both junior and senior bands are performing at Bishop Hannington Church, in Holmes Avenue, with each group playing a world premiere.

The senior band will be playing Xylo-Bone Circus written by percussionist Xavier and former member, trombonist Ben who is studying at Guildhall School of Music.

The youth band will be playing an arrangement of I Don’t Like Mondays adapted for the band by former Blatchington Mill head of music Dave Glasson who taught Mr Baker and several other band members in their youth during the 1980s and 90s.

Mr Glasson said: “Our orchestra performed my arrangement of I Don’t Like Mondays for a schools concert at Brighton’s Dome Theatre in 1981 while Richard Baker was a pupil and member of our school orchestra.

“Moving forward, when my grandson Cosmo joined the Youth Band two years ago, I asked Richard for ideas for a piece I could arrange for the band. He immediately suggested ‘Mondays’ as it brought back memories of the time he had first played it.

“Now 44 years later, my grandson will be playing this same piece under Richard’s direction … the circle of life!”

The 60th Anniversary Concert is on Saturday 10 May at Bishop Hannington Church, in Holmes Avenue, Hove. Former members are invited from 5pm with the concert starting at 7pm and finishing by 9.30pm.