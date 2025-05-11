An Independent councillor has urged shop bosses to bring back a popular and well-used recycling centre.

Councillor Peter Atkinson, who represents North Portslade, has written to Sainsbury’s asking the company to urgently reconsider its decision to scrap the recycling centre at the West Hove superstore.

He said: “The recycling centre was situated at the far south of the large Sainsbury’s car park and was extremely popular with local residents.

“It was provided in partnership with Brighton and Hove City Council and added significantly to the amount of recycling that the city collects.

Councillor Atkinson added: “I’ve been contacted by a number of North Portslade residents.

“They tell me that they would pop into the recycling facility on their way to the shop and that it was always useful if their own recycling bin was full.”

The recycling centre accepted cardboard, paper, tins, cans, bottles, tetra paks and, more recently, small electrical titems.

When he saw that the recycling containers were gone, Councillor Atkinson contacted the council and was told that they had been “temporarily removed for a deep clean of the site”.

But since then, some months later, he has now been told that the recycling centre is not coming back and that Sainsbury’s have now placed parking bays there.

Councillor Atkinson said: “This is an extrememly retrograde step. This recycling facility was very, very well used which was great to see.

“It was a testamenet to residents’ desire to recycle and people are upset that it’s just gone. It also showed Sainbury’s in a very positive light by providing such an important facility for local residents.”

Councillor Atkinson has apologised to his council colleagues who represent Hangleton and Knoll for intruding in their ward as the shop is in Hangleton not Portslade.

But he said that he had had lots of North Portslade residents contact him about the issue and was speaking up on their behalf.