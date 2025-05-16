A Brighton student has designed a video game for people with motor disabilities who struggle with handheld controls.

Computing student Daniel Parmenter’s final year project is a game which uses other controls including speech recognition, head tracking and blinking detection.

Daniel, who is studying computer science for video games, said: “Before university, I had no experience in game design. Over the past four years, I’ve gained hands-on experience with game engines like Unreal and Unity, and worked on a diverse range of genres, from VR horror games to FPS titles.

“This project has given me the opportunity to use these skills to create a game that addresses a real-world need, and I’m excited to make gaming more accessible for people with disabilities.”

Alongside his studies, Daniel completed a placement year at the Brighton-based software company Cyclr, where he honed his coding and project management skills by developing tools to help users manage data across systems. Now that he has finished university, he has returned to working full-time at Cyclr.

David Dorrington, Daniel’s course leader, said: “I’m incredibly proud of this year’s cohort. Throughout their studies, they’ve shown remarkable creativity, technical skill, and a deep commitment to addressing real-world challenges through technology.”