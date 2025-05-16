This new show by multi-award winning comedian Stephen Catling ponders on a new question? How does one move from heart break and loss when one is a demonically depressed slug? It’s a question we’ve all asked, but perhaps, finally, we will find the answer in this show in Brighton Fringe’s Rotunda Theatre.

The show introduces us to many new interesting characters and sketches including flashlight Gordon (it is exactly what you are imagining), Mr Owls for hands man (again pretty straightforward) and a slug standup telling the way only a slug would be able to tell (slowly).

While at face value this show may just appear as a bonkers and chaotic show, true to his last show on autism this one explores different aspects of mental

health from the point of view of alternative and autistic comedian Stephen Catling.

Looks to be a new take on story we all know, told from an interesting perspective. And the costume speaks for itself!

Dates and Times:

24 May 2025 @ 8:15pm in Squeak

25 May 2025 @ 5:15pm in Squeak

18+ (Restriction)

Tickets are available from Brighton Fringe – £10/£8.