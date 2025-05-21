Some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in Brighton and Hove face a double whammy as the council prepares to make cuts to a key public health team.

The cuts are looming as NHS bosses look to ditch a community-rooted doctors’ surgery, the team running the Wellsbourne Health Centre, in Whitehawk, in favour of a private company from Yorkshire with no local links.

The public health cuts have led the trade union Unison to enter into a dispute with Brighton and Hove City Council as the Labour administration consults staff about the changes.

Yet in February, the council announced extra public health grant funding from the government. And the council is still without a director of public health – a statutory position.

A leading councillor said: “A collective dispute has been raised in response to our consultation on proposed changes to our public health team, which predominantly affects our health trainer service.”

Unison said that the proposed cuts would affect “a group of largely low-paid women, many with additional protected characteristics, delivering a service to some of the most vulnerable people living in the most deprived areas” of Brighton and Hove.

They had been “disproportionately” targeted and the proposal to cut their jobs and the service that they provide was “not equitable or appropriate” in a document containing “major inaccuracies”.

Unison also said: “Issues with the consultation from the very start – both in terms of inaccuracies and the often chaotic way it has been carried out – have caused unacceptable harm to the health and wellbeing of a considerable number of our members and other workers.

“Staff were reassured in October that their jobs were ringfenced and safe but then found out in January that this is not the case.

“We then have months of uncertainty and speculation that have taken a real toll on our members.

“We do not believe this consultation has been carried out in line with council values.

“We have urgent concerns about the health and safety of our members and believe that all of the above has caused the employer to no longer meet their legal duty of care to their employees.

“We have a number of members off sick with stress and anxiety and others working through significant mental and emotional distress.

“Trust and confidence in the organisation have also plummeted on the back of the issues we outline, leaving what was a highly skilled and motivated workforce to feel disregarded and disrespected.”

The union added: “In light of the health trainers’ impact on public health outcomes and health inequalities, it is only appropriate that there should be transparency on these plans with the public and meaningful time for residents to feed back.

“This lack of transparency has put workers at a distinct disadvantage.”

The consultation should be suspended, Unison said, and replaced by a new proposal that addresses the union’s concerns, with more equitable recommendations.

Preferably, though, the union said, the saving should be rethought entirely, given how effective team members had proved at helping people, for example, to stop smoking or manage their weight.

Union bosses fear that any short-term saving will be outweighed by health and care costs in the future.

One public health worker said: “This decision will discourage vulnerable residents from accessing services.

“There are many adults in Brighton and Hove who are neurodivergent and have learning disabilities, physical disabilities and long-term health conditions and mental health issues and/or are insecurely housed.

“The health trainer service sees people who do not or cannot access other services and helps to signpost them on to other organisations who can help them.

“This cut takes the council away from helping people and just doing the bare minimum of statutory requirements.

“I am genuinely worried that valuable free services are being taken away from the residents of Brighton and Hove.”

Another said: “‘It is concerning that the main pool of staff at risk of redundancy in this proposal are health trainers and stop smoking advisers.

“(They) are some of the most experienced long-standing members of staff with decades of knowledge in how to practically improve the physical and mental health and wellbeing of some of our most vulnerable residents.

“Removing such a vital preventative service, which is so well-established in the city to the point that there is a waiting list, is incredibly short-sighted and goes against the entire ethos of public health.

“The fact that health trainers and stop smoking advisers are the lowest-paid staff, often with protected characteristics and lived experience of inequalities, also raises genuine concerns in relation to the Equality Act.”

The Brighton and Hove branch of Unison said: “For months Unison has been raising concerns that the public health consultation is not fit for purpose.

“It has targeted services to the most vulnerable people in the city and deletes the posts of some of the most low-paid and diverse workers in public health.

“We believe it will have serious impacts on health inequalities in the city, particularly in Whitehawk where the health trainer service is the only remaining free physical activity and weight loss service in the area – and taking into account the loss of the community GP surgery.

“We have now lodged a formal dispute on the consultation and asked for it to be suspended and completely rethought.”

Labour councillor Jacob Allen, the council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and service transformation, said: “Changes to how we plan to use our public health budget were voted for by councillors earlier in the year during our wider budget-setting process.

“We are currently consulting staff on the impact of these proposals on individual roles and teams.

“We can confirm a collective dispute has been raised in response to our consultation on proposed changes to our public health team which predominantly affects our health trainer service.

“This will be taken through our collective disputes process.

“We are always keen to work with our trade unions and value the vital role they play in supporting staff but logging a collective dispute cannot be used to suspend or stop a consultation from progressing.

“As such, we have no plans to suspend our consultation on these plans, not least because to do so would extend what is already a difficult time for those staff being impacted.

“We know this can be a difficult time for staff impacted by the planned changes and, as well as consulting with colleagues, we have also made everyone affected aware of support available.”