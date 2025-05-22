A fire broke out in a Brighton chip shop this afternoon.

Fire crews were called to Sea Breeze in Southover Street this afternoon.

The road was closed as the fire was put out, with crews remaining on the scene for a short time to make sure no hot spots remained.

The chip shop was previously closed for several months after a fire in the kitchen in August 2023.

However firefighters said today’s fire was minor and caused just superficial damage.

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 2.37pm on 22 May to reports of a fire at a commercial premises, with a flat above, in Southover Street, Brighton. All occupants had evacuated the building.

“Three fire engines were in attendance from Roedean and Preston Circus. Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hosereel jet and one main jet to extinguish the fire. Thermal imaging cameras were used to check for any hotspots.

“The fire was accidental and there were no casualties reported.

“Crews left the scene by 3.12pm.”