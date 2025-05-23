A new resident parking zone could be coming to the southern end of Hollingdean after a public consultation – but the decision is not expected to be made in public.

Brighton and Hove City Council said that this was because the cost would be less than £1 million and the decision would not have a significant effect on communities in two or more wards.

This is despite the consequences for all who drive to the affected streets from outside the ward for work or social reasons who may find it harder to park if restrictions are brought in.

The outcome of the latest public consultation has yet to be formally reported but appears to be different on each side of the roads that make up The Dip – Hollingbury Crescent, Hollingbury Place and The Crossway.

Those to the north appear to want to keep things as they are, without any extra parking restrictions, while those south of The Dip favour a permit parking zone.

Hollingdean is one of a shrinking number of areas in Brighton and Hove not to be covered by a permit parking scheme.

And residents felt the effects immediately when the council created zone U, covering the Bear Road and Coombe Road area, because many more drivers started to park in Hollingdean instead.

The council carried out separate consultations with people south and north of The Dip in February and March this year.

More than 1,000 people responded to the consultation south of The Dip and 603 in the area to the north.

It followed two other consultations in recent years. The first was in April 2022 when residents were asked if they wanted a full or light-touch parking scheme five or seven days a week. Most said: “No.”

The second, in May 2023, also rejected permit parking although people in the southern part of Hollingdean were keener than those living north of The Dip.

The consultation earlier this year followed a petition, presented to councillors in December 2023, when south Hollingdean residents asked for their own consultation.

When the petition went before the now-defunct Transport and Sustainability Committee, one anonymous commenter described receiving verbal and physical abuse from non-residents fighting over parking spaces.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and parking, said: “The results of this consultation are currently being reviewed and on completion will be shared publicly alongside recommendations.

“The early indication, however, is that south Hollingdean residents are broadly in support of a parking scheme and north Hollingdean residents are broadly in support of no change to parking restrictions.

“We really value this feedback from our residents. We are working to ensure the finalised recommendations as much as possible balance and reflect the views of everyone who has taken the time to share them with us.

“The steer we have received from residents is being used to help us develop a detailed design for parking in Hollingdean which ensures we responded to local needs and deliver a scheme which works well for everyone, including local residents, businesses and visitors.

“Once the feedback has been fully assessed and recommendations finalised, we will share further details and plans to implement a scheme in south Hollingdean with local councillors and the community.”

The council has confirmed the results will appear on the council’s website.