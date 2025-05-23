Neighbours were shocked to see a team of council contractors spraying weedkiller in their street months after they had formed a group to weed it themselves.

Residents in Warleigh Road, Brighton, have spent hours working their way along the street, clearing weeks from between paving stones and next to garden walls after signing up to Brighton and Hove City Council’s glyphosate opt-out scheme in March.

On Tuesday (20 May), workers in hi-vis clothing were seen applying drops of the herbicide on the small patches of weeds that have not been tackled so far.

Warleigh Road resident Caroline Wheeler pulled her 10-year-old dog away from the sprayed areas because she was worried about the effect.

She said: “I asked the workmen if they had pets and they looked blank. I don’t think they’d even though about people being upset.

“I said that it’s a very Green area and we don’t like things like weedkillers. Again, blank.

“Then I said how would they like to have a good old munch of salad with weedkiller sprayed on. And of course they looked aghast and said no.”

Neighbours in nearby Shaftsbury Road were equally upset to see the workers and shared concerns on community social media about spraying around a tree.

Several residents in the wider area have contacted Green councillor Raphael Hill, who represents Roundhill ward, to complain about the spraying.

Councillor Hill said: “What we are seeing is a completely avoidable act of ecocide which suggests to me that the Labour administration has not got a grip on ensuring that their glyphosate opt-out policy is being adhered to.

“In Shaftesbury Road, one of the trees at the Clyde Road Junction had glyphosate sprayed on the tree trunk.

“I have seen photos showing lots of glyphosate spray all over this tree trunk as well as the plants that are next to the tree trunk which are not in any way an obstruction on the street level.

“Warleigh Road requested to be opted out and have done weeding themselves which suggests that there has been a lack of oversight with the opt-out and spraying is being done in a careless way.

“It discourages residents from taking the time to do hand-weeding if they might get sprayed with glyphosate anyway.”

Councillor Hill contacted the council’s environmental services team and was told that there was a “list of volunteers” from Warleigh Road but no official opt-out.

Members of the community insist that the appropriate forms for an opt-out had been filled in hence the council having people’s names.

Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said: “It has been great to see so many people keen to volunteer to clear pavements in their local community and this has been something the council has been delighted to support.

“Unfortunately, in this instance we did not receive an application from residents in Shaftsbury Road and the one we did receive from residents on Warleigh Road was not until (Tuesday) 6 May, more than a month after the deadline.

“As a result, neither road was included in our opt-out scheme and were therefore scheduled for treatment.

“However, given volunteers appear to have been out in force in Warleigh Road, treatment would have been kept to a minimum as our contractor is instructed to only treat where weeds are present.

“Where roads have opted out and we are satisfied sufficient weeding has taken place, it is made clear to our contractors not to treat those roads.”

Councillors voted to ban the use of glyphosate spraying in 2019, with the policy achieving cross-party support.

However, rather than phasing out the weedkiller, council workers stopped spraying altogether which resulted in an overgrowth of weeds on pavements and roadsides across the city prompting a significant volume of complaints.

Last year, after five years, Brighton and Hove City Council reintroduced glyphosate – sold commercially as Roundup.

Manual weeding did take place across Brighton and Hove but the council was never able to recruit enough staff to tackle unwanted vegetation along hundreds of miles of roads and pavements.

The council said that it now applies glyphosate through an oil-based medium directly on to the plants rather than sprayed across the wider pavement from the back of quadbikes as happened previously.