Brighton and Hove Albion take on Tottenham Hotspur in north London this afternoon (Sunday 25 May) without Danny Welbeck while skipper Lewis Dunk remains on the bench.

Adam Webster will captain the side and Igor Julio returns to the starting line up for kick-off at 4pm..

Fabian Hürzeler has made two changes from the side that came back from behind twice at the Amex on Monday (19 My) to beat champions Liverpool 3-2.

As well as Igor Julio, Jack Hinshelwood has been named among the starters today, while Pervis Estupinan drops out of the squad, as does Welbeck.

Having bested Liverpool in their last match, the Seagulls are now looking to prove a point against the side that won the Europa League final against Manchester United in Bilbao on Wednesday (21 May).

And the Seagulls need to take a point to finish eighth and have any chance of playing European football again themselves next season.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has made three changes to the side that started in the Europa League final.

Kevin Danso starts in the centre of the defence at centre-back in place of the injured Cristian Romero. Mathys Tel is a straight swap for Richarlison in attack, with the latter on the bench.

And former Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma will also be on the bench, with Archie Gray taking his place this afternoon.

Spurs captain Heung-Min Son is also through injury so goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario will skipper the side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In February last year, Spurs ran out 2-1 winners but, in October this season, Albion went in 2-0 down at half time at the Amex before recovering for a 3-2 triumph.