Fast-food giant Burger King has applied to stay open 24 hours a day in Hove but dozens of neighbours have objected.

Twenty-eight objections have been sent to Brighton and Hove City Council after the company applied for a late-night refreshment licence for its Goldstone Retail Park branch operated by Leon Kennedy Ltd.

The company wants a late-night licence to sell food and drink from 11pm to 5am daily which would allow the 24-hour operation.

The objections have been sent in by residents, a residents’ association, three councillors and the council’s own licensing team.

All parties will be able to put their case to a council licensing panel made up of three councillors at a hearing on Monday (2 June).

Residents have complained about anti-social behaviour in the car park, in Old Shoreham Road, opposite Hove Park, as well as cooking smells, litter and people urinating in public.

An anonymous resident, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “As a near neighbour I have found that the premises already pollute the local environment with smoke and oil-based smells and noise.

“(It is) especially noticeable on warm evenings when windows are open which is most concerning for my children who are at the front of the house facing the premises.

“Also, a big nuisance is the litter already caused by Burger King which manifests as food/drink waste and the wrappers and containers which I frequently have to pick up from the street and driveway around my house, especially as there are no public litter bins on the local streets.”

Labour councillor Jackie O’Quinn, who represents Goldsmid ward, raised concerns about noise from delivery drivers and young people gathering in the car park contributing to anti-social behaviour in the area.

Councillor O’Quinn said: “If the hours were to be extended as requested, there would be considerable public nuisance due to the noise of people coming and going to Burger King, either in cars or on foot into the early hours of the morning.

“People talking and sometimes shouting, the noise of car doors opening and closing and engines being started up would all be heard quite clearly by local residents who have already fought a number of battles, and won, to ensure that the delivery of goods to retail outlets in the park are not at unsociable hours.”

She also raised the concerns of her fellow Goldsmid ward councillor, Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and city infrastructure, about more traffic in the area.

The council licensing team objected to the application because it would breach the council’s licensing policy.

Sussex Police and the council’s environmental protection team have agreed draft conditions with Leon Kennedy Ltd, owned by Jason Kennedy, 49, and Justin Kennedy, 46.

The draft conditions would limit the sale of hot food and drink to drive-through customers only from 11pm.

A direct telephone number for the manager should be made available to nearby residents and businesses – and litter patrols should be carried out in the area.

The company has the franchise for two other local Burger King branches – in North Street and King’s Road, both in Brighton.

In its application, Leon Kennedy Ltd said: “Burger King is known for serving high-quality, great-tasting, and affordable food.

“Founded in 1954, Burger King is the second-largest fast-food hamburger chain in the world.

“The commitment to premium ingredients, signature recipes and family-friendly dining experiences is what has defined the brand for more than 50 successful years.”

The late-night refreshment licence would not permit alcohol sales.

The hearing is due to start at 10am on Monday (2 June) and to take place online. It is scheduled to be webcast.